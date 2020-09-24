MacDill Air Force Base Loosens Some COVID-19 Restrictions

By Stephanie Colombini 17 minutes ago
  • Stephanie Colombini
Originally published on September 24, 2020 5:06 pm

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa is loosening some of its health safety restrictions, citing recent downward trends in the percent of positive coronavirus cases in the community.

Base Commander Col. Benjamin Jonsson announced the base is shifting from Health Protection Condition Charlie to Bravo. Those are military terms for different levels of precaution during public health emergencies.

“In general terms, what Bravo enables us to do is increase mission support activities and manning across the base,” Jonsson explained in a video posted on the base’s Facebook page.

What it doesn't mean he said, is that people can let their guards down.

The base is still requiring that people wear masks, practice good hygiene and social distance. Heightened security remains at the base entrance points, and leaders still discourage non-essential travel.

Jonsson said many people who live and work on the base may not notice any significant changes with the shift to Bravo. He encouraged service members and staff to consult their chain of command to learn more about how the move might affect them.

Tags: 
MacDill Air Force Base
COVID-19
Coronavirus
military

Related Content

Florida Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 14,000

By editor 19 minutes ago

Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 179 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Wednesday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 13,961.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Also since Wednesday’s report, 2,541 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 693,040.

MacDill Air Force Reservists Return From Fighting COVID-19 In New York As Cases Rise At Home

By Jun 22, 2020

Some doctors and nurses with the U.S. Air Force Reserves are warning the public not to underestimate the continued threat posed by the coronavirus. They were among thousands of military personnel who deployed to New York City during the height of its COVID-19 pandemic.


How MacDill Is Protecting Military Personnel During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By Apr 8, 2020
Airmen from the 62nd Operations Support Squadron’s aircrew flight equipment (AFE) section at Joint Base Lewis-McChord producing cloth face masks.
AIRMAN 1ST CLASS MIKAYLA HEINECK / USAF

Health officials say the most important way to fight the coronavirus is by keeping our distance from others.

But the U.S. military is made up of tight groups, like the crew of a refueling plane or a submarine. To stay operational during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s had to make some changes.