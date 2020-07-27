Local Health Care Professionals Call on Governor Ron DeSantis to Issue Statewide Mandate on Masks

By Florida News Service 1 hour ago
Originally published on July 27, 2020 6:35 am

Jackson Health Care System union officials and healthcare professionals will host a press conference today demanding that Governor Ron DeSantis issue a statewide mask mandate.  Doctors and nurses at Jackson Health Care are also launching a public awareness campaign to urge Miami-Dade residents and all Floridians to wear masks.

In a press release, SEIU 1991, the union at Jackson Health Care System said it's critical that the state follow health restrictions including putting in place a face mask requirement to control the crisis.  

SEIU 1991 represents more than 5,000 nurses, doctors and health care professionals at Jackson Health Care System.

Miami-Dade has become the new epicenter of coronavirus with over 100,000 positive cases, and Florida cases are now surpassing New York.

