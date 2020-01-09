Legislature Eyes Further ‘CON’ Changes

By News Service of Florida 7 minutes ago
  • Heather Snyder, 31st Medical Operation Squadron educational and developmental intervention services speech and language pathologist, hands a plastic coin to Nathan Gribble, a patient at the Educational and Developmental Intervention Services clinic.
    Staff Sgt. Taylor L. Marr / U.S. Air Force photo

After eliminating certificates of need last year for hospitals, Florida lawmakers will consider making changes to the so-called CON law for new intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities.

House Health Quality Chairwoman Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, filed a proposal (HB 1163) on Wednesday that would allow facilities to be built outside of the CON process so long as they meet certain requirements.

Senate Health Policy Chairwoman Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, has filed the Senate version (SB 1344).

Certificate of need is a regulation that requires health care providers to prove to the state that there is a “need” for new facilities or services they want to offer.

Lawmakers last year eliminated the CON program for new hospitals and tertiary programs, such as organ transplants. Lawmakers chose to keep the CON requirements for intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities, which are exclusively for Medicaid beneficiaries, and nursing homes, which also provide large amounts of Medicaid care.

The new bills tailor the proposed exemption for intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities to providers that can build three eight-bed homes on a single campus. To qualify for the exemption, providers also would be required to dedicate two-thirds of the beds on their campuses to residents “with severe maladaptive behaviors.”

Additionally, the exemption would apply only to providers with at least 10 years of experience serving individuals with severe maladaptive behaviors and that have not had their licenses revoked.

Florida Developmental Disabilities Council Executive Director Valerie Breen said her group is closely watching the bills because of concerns they could encourage over-development of institutions for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Tags: 
"certificate of need"
HB1163
new hospitals
Intermediate care facilities
developmental disabilities

Related Content

Nursing Home, Hospice Projects Proposed

By Oct 29, 2019

The state has received 67 notifications about proposed projects for new or expanded nursing homes, hospice programs and facilities for people with developmental disabilities. 

State Approves, Nixes Nursing Home Projects

By News Service of Florida Aug 20, 2019
Nurse escorts elderly man using walker
Wikimedia Commons

The state gave tentative approval to four nursing-home projects and rejected four others late last week.

Florida Hospitals Eye New Transplant Programs

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Jul 12, 2019
Tampa Bay Times

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida

It’s been less than two weeks since Florida jettisoned some long-standing regulations for hospitals, but several facilities across the state are already gearing up to expand medically complex services, such as transplants. 