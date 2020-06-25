Lee Student Dies from COVID-19

By editor 1 hour ago
  • pxhere.com
Originally published on June 24, 2020 2:14 pm

A student of Cypress Lake High School in Lee County died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.

The News-Press reports, 17-year-old Carsyn Davis was admitted to the Children's Hospital on Friday and transfered to the ICU with COVID-19 two days later, on her 17th birthday.

On Monday, Davis was airlifted to another hospital for additional cardiac and respiratory support. She died at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Another 17-year old in Pasco County recently died from the virus. When that death was listed in health department coronavirus data, Friday, the teen became the first person in Florida under 18 to have died from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus deaths
COVID-19
Lee County

Related Content

AHCA Secretary Defends ICU Capability, Reporting Changes

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Florida Jun 24, 2020
AHCA secretary Mary Mayhew
News Service of Florida

Florida has more intensive-care unit capability than a state website indicates, a top health-care regulator said Tuesday, as the DeSantis administration defended a decision to change how hospitals report available ICU beds to the state.

We Still Don't Fully Understand The Label 'Asymptomatic'

By Jun 23, 2020

Even if someone is infected by the novel coronavirus and remains asymptomatic — free of coughing, fever, fatigue and other common signs of infection, that doesn't mean the coronavirus isn't taking a toll. The virus can still be causing mild — although likely reversible — harm to their lungs.

Pinellas, Pasco Counties Approve Mandatory Face Masks; Manatee Considering Recommended Route Instead

By Jun 24, 2020

With the number of COVID-19 cases climbing in the Tampa Bay area and statewide, two more local governments approved mandatory mask requirements Tuesday.