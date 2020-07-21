Lee Health/NCH See Slight Decrease in COVID-19 Patients Over Weekend

Despite Florida’s ongoing surge in new cases of the coronavirus, the Lee Health and Naples Community Hospital healthcare systems experienced a slight reduction over the weekend in the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in their acute care hospitals.

Lee Health is currently treating 335 COVID-19 positive patients, which is 18 fewer than on Friday. NCH is currently treating 121 COVID-19 positive patients, which is 11 fewer than before the weekend.

The positivity rate for coronavirus tests performed through Lee Health labs stands at 23.9%, which is down slightly from Friday and NCH reports a positivity rate 14.2%, which is up just a fraction of a percent from Friday. Lee Health’s ICU bed capacity is 87% full and the health system reports 34% of its ventilators are in use.

Meanwhile, NCH reports 90% of its adult hospital beds and 90% of critical care beds are in use. NCH is currently only using 9.8% of its ventilator supply including ten patients infected with the coronavirus.

During a media briefing, Monday, Lee Health President and CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci said the health system’s contact centers have seen a 50% increase in call volumes since the start of the pandemic, and he has some advice for those looking to avoid long hold times.

“By downloading the “MyChart” mobile app, patients can have all their medical records in the palm of their hand and manage their follow up visits without calling the contact center. In addition to making appointments and renewing prescriptions, patients can see their lab results as soon as they are available, including COVID-19 tests.”

NCH spokeswoman Amanda Lucey said the health system’s blood center is in need of blood and platelet donors.

Officials with Lee Health’s Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida will hold a virtual town hall, Wednesday from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on the hospital’s Facebook page to answer parents’ questions about the coronavirus and children.

