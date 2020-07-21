Lee Health/NCH See Slight Decrease in COVID-19 Patients Over Weekend

By John Davis 35 minutes ago
  • Yuri Samoilov via Flickr creative commons
Originally published on July 20, 2020 4:30 pm

Despite Florida’s ongoing surge in new cases of the coronavirus, the Lee Health and Naples Community Hospital healthcare systems experienced a slight reduction over the weekend in the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in their acute care hospitals.

Lee Health is currently treating 335 COVID-19 positive patients, which is 18 fewer than on Friday. NCH is currently treating 121 COVID-19 positive patients, which is 11 fewer than before the weekend.

The positivity rate for coronavirus tests performed through Lee Health labs stands at 23.9%, which is down slightly from Friday and NCH reports a positivity rate 14.2%, which is up just a fraction of a percent from Friday. Lee Health’s ICU bed capacity is 87% full and the health system reports 34% of its ventilators are in use.

Meanwhile, NCH reports 90% of its adult hospital beds and 90% of critical care beds are in use. NCH is currently only using 9.8% of its ventilator supply including ten patients infected with the coronavirus.

During a media briefing, Monday, Lee Health President and CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci said the health system’s contact centers have seen a 50% increase in call volumes since the start of the pandemic, and he has some advice for those looking to avoid long hold times.

“By downloading the “MyChart” mobile app, patients can have all their medical records in the palm of their hand and manage their follow up visits without calling the contact center. In addition to making appointments and renewing prescriptions, patients can see their lab results as soon as they are available, including COVID-19 tests.”

NCH spokeswoman Amanda Lucey said the health system’s blood center is in need of blood and platelet donors.

Officials with Lee Health’s Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida will hold a virtual town hall, Wednesday from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on the hospital’s Facebook page to answer parents’ questions about the coronavirus and children.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags: 
lee health
Lee County
COVID-19
Coronavirus
NCH

Related Content

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Top 5,000; Deadliest Day Yet For Pasco County

By 1 hour ago

Deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Florida have passed 5,000.

Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed 90 deaths in the state in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report, bringing the statewide total deaths to 5,072.

Lee Health/NCH Say Reports of 100% COVID-19 Positivity Rates are Wrong

By John Davis Jul 16, 2020

A recent Florida Department of Health report shows many labs in the state reporting 100% positivity rates for COVID-19 tests, meaning that every test they report is positive for the virus or that they’re simply not reporting negative test results, but NCH Healthcare System and Lee Health officials say that’s not the case.

COVID-19 Treatment Shows Promise; Seeks Donors

By editor Jul 13, 2020

Convalescent plasma treatment involves giving blood from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 to someone who is sick with it, in the hope that the antibodies the well person developed will help the sick person fight the disease.

It’s too early to have any large published studies on how effective convalescent plasma is in treating people with COVID-19. But it’s looking promising.