Lawmakers Ok Ride-Share Services For Medicaid

By News Service of Florida 5 minutes ago
Transportation options for Medicaid patients could be just an app away. Lawmakers this week gave final approval to a bill that would allow ride-share companies, such as Uber or Lyft, to provide non-emergency medical transportation to Medicaid patients. 

Only transportation network companies that have contracts with managed-care companies or approved transportation brokers could offer rides. Rides could not be provided in emergency situations.

The bill makes clear that Medicaid managed-care plans would not be required to enter into contracts with companies to provide the service.

The bill (HB 411) would require the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to update its regulations and policies by Oct. 1.

The House unanimously passed the bill Tuesday. The Senate unanimously approved it Wednesday, which means the bill is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

