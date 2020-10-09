Latest Coronavirus Numbers Highest In Weeks For Florida

By 8 hours ago
  • Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,306 people tested positive for coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day total since Sept. 19.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 726,013.

The state received results from 77,485 tests Wednesday. The positivity rate among those tested for the first time was 4.57%.

The state recorded 170 deaths related to the disease since Wednesday, bringing the overall death toll to 15,254.

Thursday's figures included 749 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region. That's the highest single-day total for the region since Sept. 1.

The deaths of 41 people were also recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region — the highest single-day total for the region since Aug. 25.

That number included 10 deaths in Hillsborough County, seven in Polk and Sarasota counties, six in Pasco County, five in Hernando County, four in Manatee County, and two in Pinellas County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday's report, but may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

A number of counties also saw the highest one-day numbers of cases and/or deaths in weeks:

  • Hillsborough 274 cases — most since Sept. 5
  • Pinellas 140 cases — most since Sept. 11
  • Pasco 87 cases — most since Sept. 19; six deaths — most since Sept. 21
  • Manatee 71 cases — most since Sept. 19
  • Sarasota 61 cases — most since Sept. 24; seven deaths — most since Sept. 2

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, Oct. 8:

  • Hillsborough: 43,578
  • Pinellas: 22,822
  • Polk: 20,814
  • Manatee: 11,943
  • Pasco: 9,652
  • Sarasota: 8,518
  • Hernando: 3,291

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Oct. 8: 3,306/170
  • Oct. 7: 2,582/139
  • Oct. 6: 2,251/59
  • Oct. 5: 1,415/41
  • Oct. 4: 1,868/43
  • Oct. 3: 2,787/74
  • Oct. 2: 2,660/111
  • Oct. 1: 2,628/131
  • Sept. 30: 1,948/175
  • Sept. 29: 3,266/106
  • Sept. 28: 738/5
  • Sept. 27: 1,882/12
  • Sept. 26: 2,795/107
  • Sept. 25: 2,847/122
Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

UF Researchers Turn To Sewage To Monitor COVID-19 On Campus

By Marlowe Starling - WUFT Oct 8, 2020
man in mask checks water facility
Marlowe Starling/WUFT

A new research project could allow University of Florida and Gainesville officials to trace asymptomatic individuals with – you didn’t guess it – feces and urine sampling.

Florida Restores Bars’ Alcohol Licenses After Summer Coronavirus Crackdown

By Jim Turner - News Service of Florida Oct 8, 2020

Drinks can flow at establishments where alcohol licenses were pulled this summer when the state cracked down on violations of coronavirus rules.

Nine alcohol license suspensions issued by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation between June 22 and Aug. 10 have been lifted, department spokesman Patrick Fargason said in an email Tuesday.

Could The Live Flu Vaccine Help You Fight Off COVID-19?

By Oct 8, 2020

In case you were still procrastinating getting a flu shot this year, here's another reason to make it a priority.

There's a chance the vaccine could offer some protection against COVID-19 itself, says virologist Robert Gallo, who directs the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and is chairman of the Global Virus Network.