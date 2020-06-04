Lakeland Assisted Living Facility Faces Moratorium On Admissions

By 42 minutes ago
  • The state Agency for Health Care Administration on Tuesday issued the moratorium on admissions at Grace Manor at Lake Morton.
    The state Agency for Health Care Administration on Tuesday issued the moratorium on admissions at Grace Manor at Lake Morton.
    Google Maps

State regulators this week hit a Lakeland assisted-living facility with an admissions moratorium after the facility failed to take proper safeguards following the hospitalization of 33 of its residents because of COVID-19.

The state Agency for Health Care Administration on Tuesday issued the moratorium on admissions at Grace Manor at Lake Morton. The order said the agency surveyed the facility Monday and found that a resident who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 was seated in the common dining room waiting for his food. The resident was not wearing personal protective equipment and was seated near three other residents and three staff members, according to the order.

Also, other residents were not wearing personal protective equipment, and the order said staff members only wore protective masks. Moreover, the order alleged that there were no “observations” of the “washing of hands between care and services or the changing of masks between episodes of resident care.”

The state said in the order that the facility “did not have identified areas for resident isolation in the event a resident was suspected of having obtained the virus” or an identified quarantine area for residents who may have come into contact with other residents suspected of having the virus.

As of Wednesday, 1,564 residents of long-term care facilities statewide had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Another 2,481 long term care residents who tested positive had been transferred to other facilities, mostly hospitals, where they can be treated and isolated from other residents.

“In this instance, the respondent (Grace Manor at Lake Morton) has demonstrated an inability or unwillingness to implement proactive action to protect residents, staff and third parties from the challenges presented by COVID-19,” Tuesday’s emergency order said. “These failures are demonstrated by the respondent’s failure to consistently undertake and implement basic protective measures, including the use of personal protective equipment for staff and residents, the use of isolation and the implantation of social distancing practices. These failures constitute a demonstrated general disregard of the recommended actions to minimize the risk of infection.”

Attempts to contact the facility for comment were unsuccessful.

Tags: 
assisted living facilities
nursing homes
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Nearly 26,000 Nursing Home Residents Have Died From COVID-19, Federal Data Show

By Jun 1, 2020

Newly released data from the U.S. government show that nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 and more than 60,000 have fallen ill. These figures, however, don't account for all nursing homes across the country.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, about 80% of nursing homes nationwide reported data to the CDC as is now required. The remaining 20% could face fines if they don't comply.

Coronavirus Hit This Long-Term Care Facility Hard, But Moving Residents Isn't Easy

By Mar 14, 2020

It's been two weeks since the public learned about a deadly outbreak of coronavirus at Life Care Center of Kirkland — a long-term care and nursing facility in Washington state — and some families wait on edge over loved ones who remain there.

As of Friday afternoon, only about a third of the 120 residents who were living at the facility in mid-February remain. There are 25 people associated with Life Care who have died after being infected with coronavirus. Other residents are in the hospital.

Federal Inspectors Eye Florida Long-Term Care Facilities

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Florida Apr 1, 2020
Older hand holding another hand
NPR

Federal health inspectors Tuesday arrived in Florida to evaluate how long-term care facilities are responding to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 Crisis Threatens Beleaguered Assisted Living Industry

By Laura Ungar and Jay Hancock/Kaiser Health News Apr 9, 2020
Older hand holding another hand
NPR

April 9, 2020

David Aguirre jumped in his truck and drove toward the hospital in the predawn darkness the minute he got the news: His 91-year-old mom was being rushed from her Texas assisted living facility to the emergency room.

Estela Aguirre would be one of five residents to die and six others to be sickened by the novel coronavirus at The Waterford at College Station, part of a financially strapped chain of assisted living sites called Capital Senior Living.