Kids Hope Alliance CEO Placed On Leave After Memo Surfaces

By Aug 19, 2019
  • Kids Hope Alliance CEO Joe Peppers has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
    Kids Hope Alliance CEO Joe Peppers has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
    Will Dickey / Florida Times-Union file photo
Originally published on August 16, 2019 4:15 pm

Joe Peppers, the head of Jacksonville’s Kids Hope Alliance, has been put on administrative leave with pay after a memo surfaced of a meeting he had with two members of Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration.

Florida Times Union reporter Chris Hong broke the story. The T-U is a WJCT News partner.

As he explained on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross Friday, the meeting had to do with how Peppers was to award a number of Stop the Violence micro grants of $10,000.

“And it’s supposed to be objective and it’s supposed to be free from political influence. Peppers says in the memo—and this wasn’t an interpretation. He says flat out that Brian Hughes and Sam Mousa told him that they were going to tell him later there were going to be certain groups that are going to get preferential treatment in the process,” Hong said.

At the time of the meeting Brian Hughes was Mayor Lenny Curry’s Chief-of-Staff while Sam Mousa was the city’s Chief Administrative Officer. Hong said both men have denied politicizing the grant-award process.

The groups that received the crime-fighting micro-grants haven’t been publicly identified.

In the meantime, Peppers is being investigated by the city’s Inspector General’s Office, while the Duval County Democratic Party is calling for an independent investigation into Mayor Curry.

City spokeswoman Nikki Kimbleton told the Times-Union that the details of the investigation are confidential and that she couldn’t provide any more information.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Copyright 2019 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.

Tags: 
Kids Hope Alliance
fraud
micro-grants

Related Content

Kids’ Services Would Be Streamlined Under Plan Combining Jax Journey, Children’s Commission

By Aug 3, 2017

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry Wednesday announced his plan to consolidate the city’s two major child-welfare programs and focus on those most in need.

Curry, a former Florida Republican Party chairman and self-described fiscal conservative, said a decade ago he changed some of his views on government intervention after meeting a 93-year-old Lakeland woman who was caring for six children.

States Bring Price Fixing Suit Against Generic Drug Makers

By STEVE LeBLANC and MARTIN CRUTSINGER - The Associated Press May 13, 2019
Prescription drugs on a shelf.
Daylina Miller/WUSF

Attorneys general from more than 40 states are alleging the nation's largest generic drug manufacturers conspired to artificially inflate and manipulate prices for more than 100 different generic drugs, including treatments for diabetes, cancer, arthritis and other medical conditions. 

Former Marlins Pitcher Gets 4 Years For Insurance Fraud

By Nov 2, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

A pitcher on the Florida Marlins team that won the 2003 World Series has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for taking part in an insurance scam.