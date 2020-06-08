In The Keys, Testing For Tourists And Differing Rules For Masks

By 40 minutes ago
  • Erinn Harrelson tends bar at the 801 Bourbon Bar in Key West early Friday morning, when bars were allowed to reopen.
    Erinn Harrelson tends bar at the 801 Bourbon Bar in Key West early Friday morning, when bars were allowed to reopen.
    Gwen Filosa / Miami Herald
Originally published on June 6, 2020 3:23 pm

As the Keys ramp up its tourism economy, hotels are being encouraged to let guests know about COVID-19 tests with results in an hour at the local hospital, and local governments are modifying requirements for masks and temperature checks.

WLRN is here for you, even when life is unpredictable. Local journalists are working hard to keep you informed on the latest developments across South Florida. Please support this vital work. Become a WLRN member today. Thank you. 

Bars were allowed to reopen in the Keys on Friday, unlike the rest of South Florida. The county took down its checkpoint and allowed hotels to welcome back guests on June 1.

In Monroe County, which serves as the local government for unincorporated areas like Key Largo and the Lower Keys, masks are "highly recommended" but not required inside of businesses or in public settings where people may be within 6 feet of each other.

However, in Key West, where the Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square is allowed again, masks are still required at all businesses except for when people are eating and drinking. Tarot card and crystal ball readers in the square have to wear disposable gloves.

Health and temperature screenings are still required for all workers at a business but only "strongly recommended in instances when individuals will be near others without their face coverings for an extended period of time and the separation measures less than the recommended 6 feet," according to the Key West regulations.

Overnight visitors to the Lower Keys are being asked to take a COVID-19 rapid test. The Lodging Association of the Florida Keys and Key West announced a partnership with the Lower Keys Medical Center for COVID-19 testing.

"For the safety of our Key West visitors and residents, Lower Keys Medical Center is offering voluntary, $80 COVID-19 testing to your guests should they become ill or present ill with an elevated temperature of 100.4 or above," according to a memo from the hospital that was sent to the Lodging Association.

People who test positive will have a second test for confirmation by the Department of Health and be directed to quarantine for two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
Florida Keys
Key West
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 400,000

By Jason Slotkin 19 hours ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has now claimed more than 400,000 lives worldwide, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The university's Coronavirus Resource Center noted the grim milestone on Sunday. The United States — at more than 109,000 — accounts for more than a quarter of those deaths.

New Coronavirus Hot Spots Emerge Across South And In California, As Northeast Slows

By editor Jun 5, 2020

Mass protests against police violence across the U.S. have public health officials concerned about an accelerated spread of the coronavirus. But even before the protests began May 26, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, several states had been recording big jumps in the number of cases.

How A City Within A City — Key West's Navy Base — Has Responded To The Coronavirus

By May 26, 2020

Naval Air Station Key West is like a small city within the Keys — so it's had its own response to COVID-19. There are about 5,500 employees and dependents, with an airfield, a port and annexes all over the island.

COVID-19 Arrival Slashes Tourism Numbers

By Jim Turner Jun 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE --- Tourism in Florida fell 10.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020 from the same period a year earlier, and the estimate may be optimistic.

The final month of the quarter, March, was impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic, which essentially shut down the hospitality industry statewide. A report posted online by Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing arm, said “data previously used to estimate Florida visitation may not paint the full picture during COVID-19.”