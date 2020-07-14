Key West Tightens Mask Rules Amid Increase In Cases

By 53 minutes ago
  • Everyone older than 6 must wear a mask whenever they are away from home, regardless of social distancing.
    WLRN

The city of Key West on Monday amended its rule on face coverings to require everyone over the age of 6 to wear a mask whenever they are away from home, regardless of social distancing.

The move was a response to the sharp increase in reported numbers of cases of COVID-19, in the state and locally. On Saturday, 74 new cases were reported in Monroe County, more than twice the previous one-day record. About 45 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Keys so far have been in the ZIP code that includes Key West and part of the Lower Keys.

Key West has about a third of the population of the entire Florida Keys, but is the major tourist destination on the island chain.

Florida Keys
Coronavirus
COVID-19
masks
monroe county

