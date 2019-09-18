Judge: No Custody For Tampa Parents Who Didn’t Want Chemo For Son

By 50 minutes ago
  • Courtroom bench
    Wikimedia Commons

A Tampa judge has ruled that a 4-year-old boy is in imminent danger of neglect if he stays with his parents because of their desire to treat his leukemia with natural remedies instead of chemotherapy. 

Judge Thomas Palermo ruled last week in Tampa that Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball will be required to undergo a psychological evaluation after which point they may be able to be reunified with their child.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Noah Adams is in the custody of his grandparents for now. If the parents fail to comply, Noah’s out-of-home placement may become permanent.

Earlier this year, when the parents failed to show up for a scheduled chemotherapy treatment, authorities issued an endangered child alert. The family was tracked down in Kentucky.

Now, the choice is getting easier for some patients. A study published Sunday finds that many women with early-stage invasive breast cancer could safely forgo chemotherapy, if they score in the midrange or lower for risk that their cancer will recur, as measured by a commonly used genomic test