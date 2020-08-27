Judge In Mask Case Cautions Rep. Sabatini On Frivolous Lawsuits

By Joe Byrnes / WMFE 31 minutes ago
  • WUSF

Lake County state Rep. Anthony Sabatini has lost another lawsuit challenging a mask ordinance, this time in Gadsden County.

Circuit Judge David Frank wrote in a ruling filed Monday that, as a lawyer, Sabatini has filed the same claims in at least four other lawsuits. A judge in Leon County has also ruled against him.

Judge Frank asked “when is enough enough?”

He advised Sabitini to consider that, at some point, he could be sanctioned for filing frivolous lawsuits.

The Howey-in-the-Hills Republican frequently minimizes the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter and attacks government mitigation efforts.

Responding in a text, Sabatini said the judge’s response misrepresents the law and is “close to being a personal political statement.” He says an appeal was filed on Wednesday.

Tags: 
masks
face masks
lawsuit
Gadsden County
COVID-19
Coronavirus
anthony sabatini

Related Content

Daily Florida COVID-19 Deaths Again Over 150

By 1 hour ago
Florida Department of Health

Florida deaths attributed to the coronavirus in a 24-hour period were again over 150 Wednesday.

The Department of Health recorded the deaths of 155 people since Tuesday's report; 20 of them in the greater Tampa Bay area.

Fight Over Leon Co. Mask Order Goes To Appeals Court

By Aug 6, 2020
State Rep. Anthony Sabatini
News Service of Florida

A battle about the constitutionality of a Leon County ordinance that requires people to wear face masks to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 is headed to a state appeals court.

Hillsborough Face Mask Requirement Continues With Some Changes

By Jun 30, 2020

Requirements to wear face masks in Hillsborough County businesses and public spaces will continue for another week, but there are some adjustments.