Injunction Rejected In Aids Contract Fight

By News Service of Florida 5 hours ago
  • Flickr Creative Commons

A Leon County circuit judge has rejected a request for a temporary injunction in a dispute involving a Medicaid contract to provide care to HIV and AIDS patients in South Florida. 

Circuit Judge Charles Dodson on Friday turned down an injunction request filed by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which has been locked in a contract battle with competitor Simply Healthcare and the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The injunction request was aimed at halting the movement of HIV and AIDS patients from an AIDS Healthcare Foundation managed-care plan to Simply Healthcare. The Agency for Health Care Administration last year awarded a contract to Simply Healthcare to serve HIV and AIDS patients in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s current contract expires Thursday. Dodson, who held a hearing last week, wrote that he could not grant the temporary injunction because evidence on some key factors in the case was “conflicting.”

During the hearing last week, Simply Healthcare attorney Kevin Reck told Dodson that the state and Simply have taken steps to ensure a smooth transfer of 1,500-plus patients and that granting an injunction would be even more disruptive.

But AIDS Healthcare Foundation attorney Brian Newman told Dodson that an injunction halting the transfer was necessary because Medicaid patients would be irreparably harmed if they were forced to switch primary health-care providers.  

Tags: 
AIDS
HIV
Medicaid
Simply Healthcare
AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Related Content

New Fight Emerges Over HIV, AIDS Care

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Feb 18, 2019
WMFE

An ongoing legal battle over which managed-care plan should be picked by the state to provide care to low-income AIDS and HIV patients in South Florida has triggered a new round of litigation that pits two competitors. 

Medicaid HIV, AIDS Care Spurs Protest

By Feb 12, 2019
Flickr Creative Commons

As a battle between the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and state Medicaid officials plays out in court in Tallahassee, people with HIV and AIDS are taking it to the Southeast Florida streets. 

Orlando Seeks To Eliminate New HIV Cases By 2030

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE Feb 8, 2019
WMFE

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has released a plan that will use a combination of prevention and treatment to eliminate 90 percent of new HIV cases in the United States by 2030. That’s after President Trump announced the goal in his State of the Union address earlier this week. 