House Passes Measure To Curb Athlete Heat Strokes

With supporters saying the bill will save lives, the Florida House has unanimously passed a measure that seeks to prevent heat strokes among high-school athletes.

The bill, (HB 7011), sponsored by Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, would require the Florida High School Athletic Association to take a series of steps to curb heat strokes. For example, the association would have to establish requirements for “cooling zones,” which could include such things as cold-water immersion tubs.

“Heat stroke is 100 percent avoidable if rapid cooling begins within the first 10 minutes,” Massullo, a dermatologist, said before the House voted Wednesday. The Senate version of the bill (SB 1696), filed by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, has been approved by one committee.