House Passes Measure To Curb Athlete Heat Strokes

By News Service of Florida 22 seconds ago

With supporters saying the bill will save lives, the Florida House has unanimously passed a measure that seeks to prevent heat strokes among high-school athletes. 

The bill, (HB 7011), sponsored by Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, would require the Florida High School Athletic Association to take a series of steps to curb heat strokes. For example, the association would have to establish requirements for “cooling zones,” which could include such things as cold-water immersion tubs.

“Heat stroke is 100 percent avoidable if rapid cooling begins within the first 10 minutes,” Massullo, a dermatologist, said before the House voted Wednesday. The Senate version of the bill (SB 1696), filed by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, has been approved by one committee.

Tags: 
Florida House
HB 7011
Florida High School Athletic Association

Related Content

Athlete Heat Stroke Bill Backed In House

By Jan 17, 2020

With the bill sponsor saying heat-stroke deaths are “100 percent preventable,” a House panel Thursday unanimously approved a measure aimed at helping high-school athletes avoid heat strokes.

The bill (HB 7011), sponsored by Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, is one step from going to the full House after getting approval from the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee.

It would require the Florida High School Athletic Association to take a series of steps, such as establishing requirements for “cooling zones,” where overheated athletes could be immersed in ice water.

Head Gear for Florida High School Girls Lacrosse: Worth It?

By May 2, 2016

 Two years ago the Florida High School Athletic Association, or FHSAA, passed a wildly unpopular mandate, requiring girls lacrosse players to wear head gear. The organization said it was responding to concussion risks -- but critics say policy and public perception of risk are getting ahead of the actual data.