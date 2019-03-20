House Bill Would Teach Human Trafficking In Florida Schools

Children in Florida public schools would be taught about the dangers and warning signs of human trafficking under a bill moving in the state House. 

A House Education subcommittee voted unanimously Tuesday for the bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Patricia Williams of Fort Lauderdale. The measure would include human trafficking in the health classes currently taught in Florida public schools.

The curriculum would focus on how to recognize and understand human trafficking, as well as child abuse.

Twenty-two Florida school districts already include human trafficking information in their health classes.

Williams says the course will save lives and prevent many children from becoming victims. It has two more committee stops before it would be ready for a House floor vote.

