House Approves Canadian Drug Imports

By News Service of Florida 21 minutes ago
  • Pharmacy Technician amongst two shelves of prescription pills.
    Daylina Miller/Health News Florida

Drugs from Canada could be imported into Florida if the federal government agrees, under a bill that passed the state House on Thursday. 

With Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Jose Oliva making the issue a priority, the House voted 93-22 to pass the bill (HB 19), sponsored by Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach.

The bill would establish two programs to import FDA-approved prescription drugs into the state. One program, the Canadian Drug Importation Program, would be established in the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The other program, the International Drug Importation Program, would be established in the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A Senate version (SB 1528) cleared the Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee this week. But the House and Senate bills are not identical. The Senate bill, for example, would establish one drug importation program and place it within the Agency for Health Care Administration. 

Moreover, AHCA would be required to get final legislative approval before implementing the program.

The Senate bill must be considered by the Senate Appropriations Committee before the full Senate can debate it. But some Senate members had concerns about an amendment this week that deleted from the bill language that would mandate Canadian suppliers export drugs “at prices that will provide cost savings to the state.” The legislative session is slated to end May 3.

prescription drug prices
Canadian drugs
imported drugs

Canadian Drug Importation Continues Advancing

By Christine Sexton – News Service of Florida Apr 10, 2019
Pill bottles in a warehouse
Wikimedia Commons

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to allow the state to import drugs from Canada is moving ahead in the Legislature, though some lawmakers say there has been a sustained effort to try to stop the plan. 

To Lower Drug Prices in Florida, Lawmakers Look To Canada. But Not Everybody's Sold

By editor Apr 8, 2019

Floridians spend a lot on prescription drugs -- more than $30 billion last year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Now at least some Florida lawmakers say they have a way to save consumers money on drugs: get them for less from Canada.

In his first weeks in office, Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed the idea of the state importing drugs from Canada. State lawmakers quickly took up the idea. They say that could save Floridians up to 80 percent on what they currently pay for drugs.

Senators Back Drug Imports To Cut State Costs

By Christine Sexton - News Service of Florida Mar 26, 2019
Pill bottles in a warehouse
Wikimedia Commons

A Senate panel Monday moved forward with a bill that could allow the state to lower costs by importing drugs from Canada for prisoners and Medicaid patients. 