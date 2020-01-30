House Agrees To Block Insurers From Using Genetic Information To Price Policies

The Florida House has done its part to make sure life, disability and long term care insurers can’t use a person’s genetic data against them. The bill, approved by the House Wednesday, adds to protections already in place by the federal government. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has been adamant about the need to make the change.

"When the Department of Defense comes out and they tell all the members of the military don’t participate with DNA testing there’s a concern there," expressed Patronis. "This is a credit to the Speaker Designate his leadership in trying to protect all Floridians."

The concern is that insurers may use genetic markers found in DNA as a reason to influence premiums. Genetic markers could indicate a heightened risk of developing certain diseases or health conditions.

