Hospital Issue, Other Local Bills Go To Governor

By News Service of Florida 15 minutes ago

The Legislature on Thursday sent six bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis, with all focused on issues in local communities, such as a measure that would clear the way for a new hospital in Volusia County. 

The hospital measure (HB 523) stems from a decision by the public Halifax Hospital Medical Center, which is based in Daytona Beach, to build a facility in Deltona, which is outside the Halifax taxing district’s boundaries.

After a legal challenge to the decision, a circuit judge ruled that Halifax did not have the authority to issue bonds for the hospital outside the boundaries.

The Florida Supreme Court upheld the circuit judge’s decision last month, but the bill, sponsored by Rep. David Santiago, R-Deltona, would make changes to state law to allow the hospital.

The other bills sent to DeSantis were HB 193, which deals with Charlotte County; HB 745, which deals with Alachua County; HB 1063, which deals with the city of Palm Bay; HB 1099, which deals with the city of Kissimmee; and HB 1175, which deals with the village of Indiantown.

DeSantis will have until May 24 to sign, veto or let the bills become law without his signature.

