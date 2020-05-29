Hillsborough County COVID-19 Cases Top 2,000; Polk County Has Second-Largest Daily Increase In Cases

By 44 minutes ago
  • Over 53,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida. Thursday, cases of COVID-19 topped 2,000 in Hillbrorough County.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on May 29, 2020 5:53 am

The Florida Department of Health reported Thursday 53,285 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 651 cases since Wednesday.

The department’s daily report showed 95 new infections in the Tampa Bay region.

The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Among Tampa Bay area counties, Polk saw the largest increase in new cases with 32. It was the second-largest daily increase in cases for Polk County. The largest was 36, recorded on April 21.

Cases in Hillsborough County topped 2,000 on Thursday, with 2,019 positive tests recorded.

State health officials noted 45 coronavirus-related deaths since Wednesday, bringing the total statewide deaths to 2,364.

According to the health department, nine of Thursday’s deaths were in the Tampa Bay area:

  • In Hillsborough County: Two women, ages 96 and 104; and two men, ages 70 and 88.
  • In Manatee County: Two men, ages 82 and 89.
  • In Polk County: A 40-year old man who had recently traveled to Illinois.
  • In Pinellas County: A 76-year-old woman.
  • In Sarasota County: An 86-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28:  

  • Hillsborough: 2,019 (1,960 local, 59 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 1,218 (1,168 local, 50 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 1,007 (1,000 local, 7 non-resident)
  • Polk: 939 (928 local, 11 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 611 (594 local, 17 non-Sarasota resident)
  • Pasco: 375 (365 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando: 113 (109 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 28: 651 / 45
  • May 27: 379 / 60
  • May 26: 509 / 7
  • May 25: 879 / 15
  • May 24: 740 / 4
  • May 23: 676 / 4
  • May 22: 776 / 46
  • May 21: 1,204 / 48
  • May 20: 527 / 44
  • May 19: 502 / 55
  • May 18: 854 / 24
  • May 17: 777 / 9
  • May 16: 673 / 48
  • May 15: 928 / 42

