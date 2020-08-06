Hillsborough Commission Votes To Absorb Duties Of Emergency Policy Group

By 53 minutes ago
  • Commissioner Kimberly Overman
    "It's my firm belief that the BOCC is the best body to achieve the type of proportional representation necessary to insure the interest of all county residents," Commissioner Kimberly Overman said.
    Hillsborough County Government / From Video

As expected, Hillsborough County Commissioners voted Wednesday to absorb the duties of the Emergency Policy Group, which has guided the county through crises for several decades.

The unanimous vote means the dissolution of the group, which included three commissioners, the sheriff, mayors of Hillsborough's three cities and the school board chair.

Commissioner Kimberly Overman said the Board of County Commissioners will have more of a mandate to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's my firm belief that the BOCC is the best body to achieve the type of proportional representation necessary to insure the interest of all county residents.,” Overman said.

Commissioners voted to meet once a week, with the first meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County Commission
emergency board meeting

Related Content

Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group To Be Disbanded

By Jul 23, 2020

The Emergency Policy Group that has guided Hillsborough County through the coronavirus pandemic will likely be disbanded. County commissioners will vote Aug. 5 whether to take over its role.

The Hillsborough County Commission had already voted to restrict the emergency group to dealing only with hurricanes. But at a specially-called meeting, board members voted unanimously to abolish the group.

Hillsborough Downgrades Emergency Policy Group To Dealing With Hurricanes

By Jul 16, 2020

The group that has managed Hillsborough County's response to the coronavirus pandemic may soon be out of a job.

County commissioners who wrote an ordinance to give the Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group such power modified it Wednesday to restrict the group's work to dealing with hurricanes.

 That's more in line for what the group was originally intended, said Commission Chair Les Miller.

Survey: Tampa Bay Residents Grim On Pandemic Recovery

By 2 hours ago

A new survey says people in the Tampa Bay region are becoming more pessimistic about a quick economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.  

School Reopening Plans Not Clear On Coronavirus Outbreak Closures

By 2 hours ago

Most Florida school districts will reopen with some students learning from home and others learning in person.

But what happens when the coronavirus spreads through a school? Most reopening plans don’t address that, or do so vaguely.