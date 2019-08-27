Here's A Reminder Of What You Need In Case Of Hurricane

By WLRN News 41 minutes ago
  • FPREN / COURTESY
Originally published on August 27, 2019 6:26 am

A hurricane watch and warning is in effect for Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center says that South Florida is in the 5-day forecast cone of Tropical Storm Dorian.

Forecasters say it's still too early to know with certainty what effect the storm will have on Florida--but it's never too late to assemble your hurricane emergency kit.

Here's what you need:

  • Water: one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days
  • Food: minimum three days worth of nonperishable food and a manual can opener
  • Battery-powered radio
  • Flashlight
  • Extra batteries
  • First-aid kit
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask to help filter contaminated air
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and toilet paper for sanitation
  • Wrench or pliers
  • Local maps
  • Prescription medications
  • Infant formula and diapers
  • Pet food and water for pet
  • Cash
  • Family Documents
  • Changes of clothes

Evacuation Guidelines:

  • Make a plan ahead of time
  • Be aware of locations of hurricane evacuation shelters
  • Keep a full tank of gas if evacuation seems likely
  • Take one car per family to reduce traffic and delay
  • Leave early enough to avoid being trapped by weather
  • Follow recommended evacuation routes as other roads may be blocked
  • Be alert for road hazards and do not drive into flooded areas
  • Keep an emergency supply kit in the car
  • Take a battery-powered radio to hear updates on evacuation instructions
  • People without a car should make prior arrangements for evacuation

Resources:

This story was originally published on September 5, 2017. It has been updated to include current information. 

Copyright 2019 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.