Here's A Reminder Of What You Need In Case Of Hurricane

A hurricane watch and warning is in effect for Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center says that South Florida is in the 5-day forecast cone of Tropical Storm Dorian.

Forecasters say it's still too early to know with certainty what effect the storm will have on Florida--but it's never too late to assemble your hurricane emergency kit.

Here's what you need:

Water: one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days

Food: minimum three days worth of nonperishable food and a manual can opener

Battery-powered radio

Flashlight

Extra batteries

First-aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and toilet paper for sanitation

Wrench or pliers

Local maps

Prescription medications

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and water for pet

Cash

Family Documents

Changes of clothes

Evacuation Guidelines:

Make a plan ahead of time

Be aware of locations of hurricane evacuation shelters

Keep a full tank of gas if evacuation seems likely

Take one car per family to reduce traffic and delay

Leave early enough to avoid being trapped by weather

Follow recommended evacuation routes as other roads may be blocked

Be alert for road hazards and do not drive into flooded areas

Keep an emergency supply kit in the car

Take a battery-powered radio to hear updates on evacuation instructions

People without a car should make prior arrangements for evacuation

Resources:

This story was originally published on September 5, 2017. It has been updated to include current information.

