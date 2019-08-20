Hepatitis A Cases Continue To Climb

    The latest numbers bring the total number of reported cases this year to 2,266.
    Julio Ochoa / WUSF Public Media

The number of hepatitis A cases in Florida continues to climb, with 72 new hepatitis A cases reported to the state last week.

The latest numbers reported by the Florida Department of Health bring the total number of reported cases this year to 2,266. Volusia County, with 12 cases, leads the state in the number of new cases reported for the most recent week, which ended Aug. 17.

The latest report brings the county’s total number of hepatitis A cases to 208. Nearby Brevard County reported eight new hepatitis A cases to the state this week, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 85. Pasco County, which had one new case reported in the last week, has more hepatitis A cases --- 374 --- than any other county in the state.

Pinellas County had four new cases reported this week, bringing the total number of hepatitis A cases in the county to 344.

Hepatitis A, which can cause liver damage, can be spread through such things as food or drinks that have been contaminated with fecal matter from people with the disease. Health officials have urged Floridians to get vaccinated against the disease.

On Aug. 1, Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees declared a public health emergency related to the hepatitis A outbreak, "as a proactive step to appropriately alert the public to this serious illness and prevent further spread of Hepatitis A in our state." The latest report shows 6,400 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Tags: 
Hepatitis A
outbreak
public health emergency

Related Content

Hepatitis A Cases Still On The Rise

By Aug 13, 2019
Hepatitis A sign
Julio Ochoa / WUSF Public Media

The number of hepatitis A cases in Florida continues to climb, with 68 new cases reported to state health officials last week. 

Florida One Of Several States Dealing With Hepatitis A Outbreak

By Marcus Lim/Associated Press Aug 5, 2019
a vile of the hepatitis A vaccination
Julio Ochoa / WUSF Public Media

Florida Officials declared a public health emergency over the rising number of hepatitis A cases, joining other states that are dealing with outbreaks of the liver disease.

Hepatitis A Declared A Public Health Emergency In Florida

By Aug 2, 2019
Hepatitis A sign
Julio Ochoa / WUSF Public Media

After more than 2,000 cases of reported hepatitis A cases in Florida this year, state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees declared a public health emergency Thursday.

Health Department Hits The Streets With Hepatitis A Vaccinations To Battle Outbreak

By Aug 1, 2019

Florida is dealing with the state's worst hepatitis A outbreak in years and the Tampa Bay area has been hit the hardest. Health officials in Pinellas County are using a new method to combat the virus, which attacks the liver. 