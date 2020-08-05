HendryCares to Provide $1.8 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds To Hendry Residents

Hendry County residents and businesses that have been directly affected by COVID-19 can apply for financial assistance through HendryCares starting August 3rd.

The county received $7.5 million in federal funds from the CARES Act, and $1.8 has been set aside to help pay past-due utility, lease and mortgage bills of Hendry-based businesses and residents.

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations based in Hendry County can apply to receive a one-time grant of up to $20,000.

The funds can be used to reimburse the costs of business interruptions caused by state mandated closures during the pandemic. Things like vendor invoices, payroll, rent and utility bills can be covered by the grant, as long as the expenses were not already paid for by another federal assistance program or an insurance company.

Individuals who lost their jobs or experienced a reduction of employment hours because of the pandemic can apply for up to $5,000 in financial assistance. The funds are to pay past due rent, mortgages and utility bills.

The applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds have been exhausted.

More information can be found online, or by calling the HendryCares call center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at (863) 674-5490.





