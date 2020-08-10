Help Prevent Mosquito Breeding

By editor Aug 10, 2020
Originally published on August 10, 2020 5:47 pm

West Nile virus was detected recently in Lee and Collier counties. Prevent its spread by keeping mosquitoes from breeding around your home.





  • Make sure screens are in good repair so mosquitoes stay outside.
  • Get rid of anything in your yard that could hold standing water (buckets, toys, tires).
  • Keep swimming pools well maintained.
  • Pick up litter around your property. A bottle cap filled with water can serve as a mosquito breeding ground!
  • Keep saucers and flower pots free of standing water.
  • Flush out water-holding plants like bromeliads at least once a week.
  • Change pet water every day.
mosquitoes
West Nile
dengue
collier county
Lee County

