Health Official: Record-High Coronavirus Case Count In Keys Not As Bad As It Appears

By Howard Cohen 20 minutes ago
  • Burdines Waterfront restaurant in Marathon was busy June 27.
    Burdines Waterfront restaurant in Marathon was busy June 27.
    Howard Cohen / Miami Herald
Originally published on July 12, 2020 11:55 am

The Florida Health Department in the Keys reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, which is the highest ever reported in the island chain. But the number is not quite as bad as it appears, according to Monroe County’s top health official.

The numbers reflect cases confirmed both Thursday and Friday, Robert Eadie said. The reason all the cases weren’t reported Friday from Thursday is Eadie, the administrator and health officer, gave the department’s epidemiologist the day off.

Still, he said he is concerned by the amount of people testing positive.

Read more from our news partner the Miami Herald

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
Florida Keys
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Florida Shatters Record For State, National Coronavirus Cases With 15,300 In 24 Hours

By 15 hours ago

Florida shattered the record for the number of coronavirus cases reported in a 24-hour period, and also set a national mark for daily cases.

Keys Watching Hospital Capacity Closely As Cases Rise On Island Chain

By Jul 8, 2020

The reason the Florida Keys are wary of COVID-19 — and put up a checkpoint keeping visitors out for more than two months — has always been the same: the limited hospital capacity on the island chain. As the numbers of coronavirus cases rise, that capacity is becoming an increasing concern.

Masks Now Mandatory Inside Keys Businesses

By Jun 18, 2020

Earlier this month, right after the Keys reopened to visitors, Monroe County commissioners voted three to two against making masks mandatory inside businesses. They did recommend the wearing of masks.

But after a couple weeks of watching how people are behaving, they decided to revisit the issue.