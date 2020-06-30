Health Official In Orange Co: Mask Mandate May Be Making An Impact

By Matthew Peddie / WMFE 21 minutes ago
  • Dr. Raul Pino
    Dr. Raul Pino said the addition of just 345 new cases and an overall positive test rate of 12.3 percent is a positive sign.
    Orange TV

The Florida Department of Health’s health officer for Orange County, Dr. Raul Pino, says the county’s mask mandate may be having an impact on the spread of coronavirus. 

In a news conference Monday, Pino said the addition of just 345 new cases and an overall positive test rate of 12.3 percent is a positive sign.

“Although we don’t want to be complacent about it, or give you false hope, it could be that the data is starting to indicate a little bit of the results of mandating the mask,” said Pino.

He said the county has enough hospital capacity to deal with a surge in patients. 

Meantime, Seminole County has joined Orange and Osceola counties in making it mandatory to wear a face mask in public. 

Seminole County’s mask order takes effect Wednesday. 

Brevard County commissioners will vote on a mask order Tuesday.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
masks
Orange County
Seminole County

Related Content

Hillsborough Face Mask Requirement Continues With Some Changes

By 1 hour ago

Requirements to wear face masks in Hillsborough County businesses and public spaces will continue for another week, but there are some adjustments.

Demand For Coronavirus Tests Overwhelming Tampa Bay Area Sites

By 1 hour ago

As coronavirus cases in Florida have surged, so has the demand for testing and Tampa Bay area health officials are struggling to keep up.


Florida's New COVID-19 Cases Surpass 5,000 For Sixth Straight Day

By 1 hour ago

According to the Florida Department of Health's Monday report, 146,341 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 5,266 positive tests since Sunday, and the sixth straight day the number of new cases surpassed 5,000.