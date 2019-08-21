Have You Quit Smoking? NPR Wants To Hear Your Story

For many people, smoking is an easy habit to pick up and a tough one to quit. NPR's Life Kit wants to hear how you stopped smoking.

We'd like to know how you decided it was the right time to quit, what your strategy was, and what you learned that could be useful to other people trying to ditch the habit.

Tell us by filling out the form below or by following this link.

Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so it would be helpful if you could send a voice memo. You can submit a voice memo within the form.

