Halifax Halts Legal Fight Over New Hospital

By News Staff of Florida 11 minutes ago
  • Halifax Hospital Medical Center, Daytona Beach
    Google Maps

After getting a reprieve from the Legislature, the public Halifax Hospital Medical Center has dropped a legal fight about building a hospital in western Volusia County. 

Halifax filed a notice Tuesday at the Florida Supreme Court dismissing the case, six days after lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that would clear the way for the new hospital.

The issue stems from a decision by Halifax, which is based in Daytona Beach, to build a hospital in Deltona, which is outside the taxing district’s boundaries.

After a legal challenge to the decision, a circuit judge ruled that Halifax did not have the authority to issue bonds for the hospital outside the boundaries.

The Florida Supreme Court upheld the circuit judge’s decision last month, prompting Halifax to file a motion for a rehearing. But last week, the Senate gave final approval to a bill (HB 523) that would change state law to allow the Deltona hospital. The House had earlier approved the bill, which is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Tags: 
Halifax Health Medical Center
Volusia County
Deltona

Related Content

Lawmakers Could Clear Way For Hospital

By News Service of Florida Mar 20, 2019
Halifax Hospital Medical Center, Daytona Beach
Google Maps

Amid a Florida Supreme Court case about the issue, a House panel Tuesday approved a plan that would clear the way for a new hospital in Central Florida.

The proposal (HB 523) would allow the public Halifax Hospital Medical Center to operate hospitals outside the boundaries of its taxing district.

The measure stems from a legal battle about a decision by Halifax, which is based in Daytona Beach, to build a hospital in Deltona, which is outside the district boundaries.