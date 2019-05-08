Halifax Halts Legal Fight Over New Hospital

After getting a reprieve from the Legislature, the public Halifax Hospital Medical Center has dropped a legal fight about building a hospital in western Volusia County.

Halifax filed a notice Tuesday at the Florida Supreme Court dismissing the case, six days after lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that would clear the way for the new hospital.

The issue stems from a decision by Halifax, which is based in Daytona Beach, to build a hospital in Deltona, which is outside the taxing district’s boundaries.

After a legal challenge to the decision, a circuit judge ruled that Halifax did not have the authority to issue bonds for the hospital outside the boundaries.

The Florida Supreme Court upheld the circuit judge’s decision last month, prompting Halifax to file a motion for a rehearing. But last week, the Senate gave final approval to a bill (HB 523) that would change state law to allow the Deltona hospital. The House had earlier approved the bill, which is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.