Grim Blame Game Over COVID Deaths In Besieged Nursing Homes

By 1 hour ago
  • Advocates for the elderly say the federal government hasn’t provided needed virus testing and protective gear to allow nursing homes to operate safely. A White House directive to test all residents and staff has been met with an uneven response.
A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. They are a tiny slice of the population but a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic. 

The Trump administration points to facilities with low federal ratings for infection control and to some Democratic governors who required nursing homes to take recovering coronavirus patients.

But some academic researchers say they've found no link between low marks on the government’s nursing home ratings and outbreaks. And advocates for the elderly say the government hasn’t provided needed virus testing and protective gear.

