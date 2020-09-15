Fried Wants 'CARES Act' Money For School Lunch Programs

By 27 minutes ago
  • Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
    Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried noted several states have used CARES Act dollars for school nutrition programs and would like some of the money Florida received to be "emergency relief" to schools and programs that provided lunches over the summer.
    Ryan Dailey / WFSU

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the state to be more open about how it plans to spend federal stimulus money received because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Fried requested a full accounting of federal “CARES Act” money the state has received so it can be discussed at a scheduled Sept. 22 Cabinet meeting.

“With an extraordinarily deep and broad economic crisis in our state, it is critical that Floridians are apprised of the ways in which this taxpayer funding is being expended,” Fried wrote to DeSantis. “You recently noted that ‘those CARES Act dollars are obligated already,’ yet there has been no public accounting of the ways in which this funding has been obligated or expended.”

Fried, the only Democrat on the state Cabinet, estimated the state government has received $4.58 billion from the federal government. She noted that several states have used CARES Act dollars for school nutrition programs and would like some of the money Florida received to be “emergency relief” to schools and programs that provided lunches over the summer.

Fried said in a news release that the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services last month determined Summer Food Service Program providers in the state lost nearly $262 million serving lunches.

“Schools and school districts may face up to an additional $370 million in nutrition funding losses in the first half of the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic,” the release said.

The state Cabinet has met only once since Feb. 4, with a May 28 meeting held by phone.

An agenda had not been posted on the Cabinet website as of Monday afternoon.

Tags: 
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
Nikki Fried
CARES Act
schools
child nutrition
Gov. Ron DeSantis

Related Content

Report: Florida Health System Ranked Among Worst In Nation

By Christine Sexton - News Service of Florida Sep 11, 2020
Hush Naidoo

We’re No. 41.

A new Commonwealth Fund analysis ranks Florida’s health system among the worst in the nation, finding, among other things, that the state spends $19 a person on public health, or about 51 percent of the national average, and has more children without a “medical home”  than any other state.

'Children Are Going Hungry': Why Schools Are Struggling To Feed Students

By Sep 8, 2020

Six months into schools' pandemic-driven experiment in distance learning, much has been said (and debated) about whether children are learning. But the more urgent question, for the more than 30 million kids who depend on U.S. schools for free or reduced-price meals, is this:

Are they eating?

The answer, based on recent data and interviews with school nutrition leaders and anti-hunger advocates across the country, is alarming.

Health Workers Bring COVID Testing To Pinellas County's Black Community

By Sep 10, 2020
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media

Pinellas County health workers are making it easier for residents in underserved neighborhoods to get tested for COVID-19. They're operating popup testing sites in areas like the North Greenwood section of Clearwater and South St. Petersburg.

Fried Argues Cabinet 'Left In The Dark' During Pandemic

By & Jim Turner May 29, 2020
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
Ryan Dailey / WFSU

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asserted Thursday the governor and state Cabinet members should have been jointly coordinating the response to the coronavirus pandemic, as a new report showed another 173,731 first-time unemployment claims were filed last week in Florida.