Fried Hosts Meeting Highlighting Topics Left Off Cabinet Agenda

By Blaise Gainey 41 minutes ago
  • Steve Cannon / AP Photo
Originally published on September 21, 2020 6:59 pm

The Florida Cabinet meets this morning for the first time since May. Yet, topics like voting rights, unemployment, and an update on the coronavirus aren’t on the agenda. Cabinet member and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried requested those issues be added on but she says Governor Ron DeSantis decided to leave them off. So Fried hosted what she calls a ‘cupboard’ meeting Monday to discuss them.

For an update on the coronavirus pandemic, Fried brought former Department of Health scientist Rebekah Jones. Jones was fired for what she says was refusing to manipulate data. She now runs an independent tracking website.

“Cases are trending upward for every single age group in the state especially those who are under the age of 35. We’ve seen an astronomical increase in pediatric cases, we’ve seen additional pediatric deaths which the state has not been transparent about," said Jones.

Jones, on a video conference with reporters, says the number of COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state is likely higher than what’s been reported.

“We already know that there are more than 2,000 cases in schools, said Jones. "Schools only opened up three weeks ago and there are already 2,000 confirmed cases in schools and that’s only half the districts reporting in the state.”

Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez (D-Miami) tackled unemployment. The Miami Democrat says the legislature should reconvene to fix Florida’s unemployment system. It’s struggled to keep up with the demand for benefits amid the pandemic.

"The DeSantis administration has still not prioritized out of work Floridians and small businesses as well. The Governor has not used executive authority to fix the system," said Rodriguez. "He and Senate President and the Speaker of the House refuse to call us back as a legislature to fix the unemployment system."

The faulty system has led to delayed payments and rejections.

Fried herself also criticized DeSantis for not acting on clemency hearings. The Florida Cabinet is also the state’s clemency board. And it too hasn’t held many meetings.

"In the age of teleconferencing, there is no reason that your Florida cabinet and clemency board should not have met routinely throughout this pandemic. If it were a priority it would’ve happened," said Fried.

Usually, the state clemency board meets once every quarter. So far in 2020, they’ve met once.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Nikki Fried
Gov Ron DeSantis
Florida Cabinet

Related Content

Fried Wants 'CARES Act' Money For School Lunch Programs

By Sep 15, 2020
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
Ryan Dailey / WFSU

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the state to be more open about how it plans to spend federal stimulus money received because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Fried requested a full accounting of federal “CARES Act” money the state has received so it can be discussed at a scheduled Sept. 22 Cabinet meeting.

Trump-Biden Race Could Hinge On Pandemic Fallout In Pinellas

By Phil Galewitz - Kaiser Health News & Margo Snipe - Tampa Bay Times 2 hours ago
st. petersburg skyline
iStock

Betty Jones voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, but the lifelong Republican has her doubts she will do it again this year.

The federal response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed about 200,000 Americans and forced older adults to restrict their activities has her contemplating a leadership change.

Accommodations Lacking For Disabled Floridians Who Wish To Vote By Mail

By Robbie Gaffney Sep 21, 2020

Florida doesn't have any accommodations for disabled Floridians who wish to vote by mail. If you're blind or can't use your arms, you'll need to get someone else to fill out your ballot. But in at least five counties, that's going to change.

When someone who is disabled shows up to vote in person, they can ask for accommodations. Leon County's Deputy Supervisor of Elections Chris Moore says the voting machine gets put in accessibility mode. Then, either the voter or a worker puts the ballot into the machine.

Fried Argues Cabinet 'Left In The Dark' During Pandemic

By & Jim Turner May 29, 2020
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
Ryan Dailey / WFSU

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asserted Thursday the governor and state Cabinet members should have been jointly coordinating the response to the coronavirus pandemic, as a new report showed another 173,731 first-time unemployment claims were filed last week in Florida.