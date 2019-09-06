Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Hurricane Dorian is moving up the eastern United States after devastating the Bahamas.

Democratic candidates’ climate change plans came under scrutiny during last night’s climate town hall.

The inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services released a report saying that the children who were separated from their families at the border are not receiving proper mental health care.

Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used her executive power to put in place a six-month ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. She says the move will curb vaping by teens.

In Texas, the state legislature moved to loosen firearm restrictions in the wake of a shooting in Odessa, Texas, that killed seven and wounded at least 21.

Google settled a case for $170 million that charged them with violating a law regarding child privacy on YouTube.

Leslie Jones announced her retirement from “Saturday Night Live” this week. It’s got us thinking about some of our favorite Leslie-related SNL moments.



GUESTS

Eugene Scott, Political reporter, The Washington Post; @Eugene_Scott

Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico; @anitakumar01

Josh Kraushaar, Political editor, National Journal; @HotlineJosh

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

