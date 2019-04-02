Free Testing Offered As Florida STD Cases Rise

By Abe Aboraya - WMFE 6 minutes ago
  • The Florida Department of Health is offering free STD testing in April.
    Florida Department of Health

Chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV cases are all on the rise in Florida. 

April is STD awareness month, and the Florida Department of Health is offering free STD testing at locations across the state. The testing is for infections like gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia and HIV.

Florida has the third highest rate of new HIV infections in the country, with the greater Miami-Dade and Fort Lauderdale having the worst rates of any metro area in the U.S. Orlando and Jacksonville are also in the top 10.

Statewide, chlamydia cases are up 24 percent in the last five years, while gonorrhea cases are up 51 percent. More than 100,000 new cases of those infections alone were reported in 2017.

Orange County is offering free testing every Wednesday in April at the location on Central Avenue. Seminole County is offering free testing every Thursday this month at its Sanford location. Volusia County is hosting an event at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with free testing for the first 50 people.

Seminole County:

April 4, 11, 18 & 25

8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Health Clinic, Florida Department of Health in Seminole County

400 West Airport Blvd. Sanford

Check here for more information.

Volusia County:

April 10, 2019

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Wellness Center

600 South Clyde Morris Ave.

Daytona Beach, FL

The first fifty participants at no charge for screening.

