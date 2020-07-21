Franklin County Left In The Lurch After Inmate Labor Reduced To Stop Spread Of COVID-19

By Robbie Gaffney 8 minutes ago
  • Before COVID-19, inmate work squads helped maintain Franklin County. Now, that the squads are limited due to safety precautions, county officials are trying to make up for the loss in men.
    Before COVID-19, inmate work squads helped maintain Franklin County. Now, that the squads are limited due to safety precautions, county officials are trying to make up for the loss in men.
    Angel Simon / Adobe Stock
Originally published on July 20, 2020 6:19 pm

For the rural community of Franklin County, not having inmate labor is putting a strain on resources. Due to the Coronavirus, the Florida Department of Corrections is limiting how many inmates can join work squads.

Before COVID-19, the Florida Department of Corrections says 77 inmates were assigned to work in Franklin County mowing grass, sorting through recyclables, maintaining parks, and more. Now, to stop the spread of the virus, fewer work squads are sent out and county officials are short on labor.

"It's been very stressful," says Fonda Davis, head of Franklin County's solid waste, animal control, and parks and recreation departments.

Davis says employees are shifting around to different departments to make sure the most pressing work gets done.

"When you move from solid waste to go to parks and rec, your recycling is backing up on you," Davis says. "And then move from parks and rec to come [to] catch up [on] your solid waste recycling, then your parks—there [are] different things still going on that needs to be taken care of."

Road Department Head Howard Nabors explains it's also been rough for him.

"You got seven men trying to keep the whole county up," Nabors says.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, the decision to allow outside inmate work squads is made on a case by case basis. In Franklin County, inmates are starting to come out again to maintain parks.

In recent years, the topic of inmate labor has faced questions and push back.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
county prisons
franklin county
Department of Corrections
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

As COVID-19 Stalks Florida Inmates, So Does Another Killer

By editor Jul 20, 2020

“They are dying in the heat,” said the distraught mother of an inmate at Dade Correctional Institution in Miami. “What have we done to deserve this. … How is it possible, knowing how hot it is here?”

Cases Top 1,000 Among Florida Corrections Workers

By 23 hours ago
jail bars in a hallway at a prison
iStock

The number of Florida corrections workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 on Friday, according to the state Department of Corrections. 

As COVID-19 Spreads, Calls Grow To Protect Inmates In Federal Prisons

By Mar 24, 2020

As COVID-19 begins to hit jails and lockups around the country, the Trump administration is coming under growing pressure to release elderly and other particularly vulnerable inmates in the federal prison system to mitigate the risk of the virus' spread.

Already, three inmates and three staff at federal correctional facilities across the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. In detention centers at the state and local level, including in New York City's jail system, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.