Floridians Flock To Federal Health-Insurance Exchange Plans

Topping the nation, 796,858 Floridians had chosen health plans on the federal health-insurance exchange as of Saturday, according to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.



Nationally, 2,876,998 people had enrolled in plans for the first time or actively renewed coverage after the exchange open-enrollment period started Nov. 1, according to the data.

The data does not include information on people who were automatically re-enrolled in health plans. The enrollment period continues until Dec. 15 for coverage that will start Jan. 1.

The information includes data on 38 states that will use the federal HealthCare.gov platform for the 2020 benefit year.

Under the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, states could use the federal platform or create exchange programs.

Florida’s enrollment has far outpaced other states.

Texas had the second-highest enrollment in the HealthCare.gov platform as of Saturday, with 400,436 people. It was followed by Georgia, which had 173,337 people who enrolled.

