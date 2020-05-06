Florida's Second Deadliest Day For COVID-19; Manatee County Sees Large Increase In Cases

There were 99 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday - 48 in Manatee County. It's the second largest daily increase for Manatee, behind 55 recorded on April 19.

The Florida Department of Health reports 37,439 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 542 since Monday morning.



While the number of new cases was lower than in recent days, the death toll was again the second highest reported.

The deaths of 72 people were recorded Tuesday. That same increase was logged on April 14. The largest daily increase in deaths was 83 on April 28.

1,471 people have died in Florida from the coronavirus.

Tuesday, health officials verified the recent deaths of 12 people in the Tampa Bay area who died due to the coronavirus:

A 56-year-old Hillsborough County woman who had recently traveled to Louisiana and Texas.

An 81-year-old Hillsborough County woman with no travel history or known contact with another person known to have COVID-19.

A 94-year-old woman from Hillsborough County with no known travel history or contact with another infected person.

An 80-year-old woman in Manatee County with no known travel history or contact with another infected person.

A 95-year-old Manatee County woman who had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A 76-year-old Manatee County woman who had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

An 82-year-old woman in Manatee County whose travel history or contact with another infected person are not known.

A 67-year-old Pinellas County woman with no known travel history or contact with another infected person.

An 85-year-old Pinellas County woman with no known travel history or contact with anyone known to have COVID-19.

An 85-year-old woman in Polk County who had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A 94-year-old Polk County woman who had been in contact with another person with COVID-19.

An 89-year-old man in Sarasota who had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5:

Hillsborough: 1,324 (1,274 local, 50 non-resident)

Pinellas: 788 (747 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 684 (680 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 547 (540 local, 7 non-resident)

Sarasota: 395 (378 local, 17 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 284 (276 local, 8 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 96 (90 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks

May 5: 542/72

May 4: 819/20

May 3: 615/15

May 2: 735/50

May 1: 1,038/46

April 30: 497/50

April 29: 347/47

April 28: 708/83

April 27: 610/14

April 26: 689/19

April 25: 306/43

April 24: 885/60

April 23: 1072/60

April 22: 707/60

