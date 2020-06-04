Florida Youths' Climate Case Against State Dismissed, Appeal Planned

By 1 hour ago
  • Levi Draheim, 12, of Brevard County is front and center.
    Levi Draheim, 12, of Brevard County is front and center.
    Robin Loznak / Our Children's Trust
Originally published on June 4, 2020 8:54 am

A group of young people from Florida had their lawsuit against the state over climate change dismissed by a circuit judge in Leon County on Monday, and the kids plan to appeal.

The eight young Floridians argue that the state and governor are violating their constitutional rights by contributing to climate change.

Levi Draheim, 12, of Brevard County is one of the plaintiffs.

“We should never have gotten to this point. We should have had climate change taken care of,” he said. “The youth shouldn't be having to take action like this to protect their future. We shouldn't literally be fighting for our lives.”

Judge Kevin Carroll with the second judicial circuit of Florida said that the youths’ counsel “made a compelling argument” but said the court was being asked to solve a political question. So he dismissed the case. 

“It was pretty upsetting yesterday," Draheim said the day after the decision. "I didn't sleep last night. I had so much going through my head. There shouldn't be any question as to whether or not we have a right to a stable climate system.”

Andrea Rodgers, senior litigation attorney with Our Children’s Trust, said they're not asking the court to set climate policy.

“What we're asking the court to do is to review the government's conduct, determine whether it's constitutional, and then ask the government or order the government to fix it and bring it into constitutional compliance,” she said.

The group plans to take this case to Florida's First District Court of Appeals.

Rodgers said it's unfortunate that the decision will cause additional delay on climate action.

"Unfortunately, we don't have that time. Florida particularly doesn't have the time for delay,” she said, referencing a recent report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that forecast an above-normal hurricane season for 2020.

Levi Draheim’s mom is pregnant with his first sibling. He said he doesn’t want his new brother or sister to have the same hurricane experiences he’s been through.

“Hurricanes are such a scary thing because you don't know if once you evacuate your house, if you are even going to have a home to come back to,” he said. “I don't want my younger sibling to have to go through that.”

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
climate change
lawsuit

Related Content

Florida Judge Tosses Environmental Lawsuit Brought By Children

By Marlowe Starling / WUFT 2 hours ago
Oscar Psychas, 22, left, and Isaac Augspurg, 15, stand near Paynes Prairie in Gainesville on May 30, 2020. The two are part of the group of eight youth plaintiffs who say climate change has already affected their homes and lives.
Lauren Witte / WUFT

A Florida judge’s decision to dismiss a landmark environmental lawsuit from eight young plaintiffs tracks closely with decisions by courts in other states where such legal strategies have gained little traction. Is it a losing strategy?

Heat Policies In Florida May Overlook Most Vulnerable

By Ellen Bausbeck - WUFT May 5, 2020

Florida Gators football fans need only take a few steps to find relief from soaring stadium temperatures. Chilly misting stations, free all-you-can-drink ice water and specially designed air-conditioned “cooling buses” are available during the hottest home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Athletic officials note that heat-related problems are a real danger and a common predicament on game days.

Virtual Florida Climate Roundtable Calls For Change And Pushes For Biden

By Apr 28, 2020

It came a week after the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but a virtual roundtable on climate change and its effects on Florida took place Monday.

The League of Conservation Voters event was held in conjunction with the Joe Biden for President Campaign and spoke about how the former vice president would address the issue if elected. The LCV endorsed the presumptive Democratic nominee last week.

With Fewer Commutes, COVID-19 Gives Scientists A Look At Earth With Less Carbon

By Mar 31, 2020

With workers and businesses around the planet suddenly shut down, scientists are getting an unexpected glimpse at a world with less carbon.

Jacksonville Teen Aims To Fund Climate Change Research, Raise Awareness With Nonprofit

By Feb 27, 2020

Aidan Chau is a junior at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, where he majors in clarinet performance. Like many teens across the globe, he’s worried about what climate change could mean for the future.