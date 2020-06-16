Florida Welcome Centers Reopen With Free Face Masks

By Jim Turner/News Service of Florida 2 minutes ago
  • Florida welcome center
    Two state-operated welcome centers opened to the public Monday for the first time since March, while the coronavirus pandemic keeps two others locked up.
    visitflorida.org

Two state-operated welcome centers opened to the public Monday for the first time since March, while the coronavirus pandemic keeps two others locked up.

And while the highway centers were once known for offering free orange juice to weary travelers, state workers at the reopened facilities --- on Interstate 10 near the Alabama border and Interstate 75 near the Georgia border --- are providing free face masks as part of COVID-19 protocols.

Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said Monday that more than 400,000 masks have been made available by the state Department of Health and the Division of Emergency Management’s State Emergency Response Team.

“They will be for our staff, and we will be making these available freely to the public throughout the summer if they desire to pick one up while they are visiting our state,” Young said during a Visit Florida Executive Committee conference call.

The welcome-center openings come after the state on June 5 ended a motorist checkpoint on I-10 near the Alabama border that was set up in late March as part of an effort to require people traveling from Louisiana, then a COVID-19 hotspot, to self-isolate if they entered Florida.

Still not open is a welcome center along Interstate 95 and a Visit Florida kiosk inside the Florida Capitol, which remains closed to walkup visitors.

The I-95 welcome center is located just north of a weigh station being used as a COVID-19 checkpoint for motorists from the disease hotspots of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“We are really looking forward to being able to reopen the I-95 welcome center, and we hope to have more news on that in the coming days,” Young said.

At the checkpoints, motorists have been required to complete forms that include contact information and trip details. The state collected nearly 28,000 traveler forms at the I-10 checkpoint. More than 35,700 forms had been collected at the I-95 checkpoint as of Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

When the respiratory virus caused the closing of many state agencies, at least 16 of the 20 people who work at the state’s welcome centers were trained to handle phone calls from small business owners for the Department of Economic Opportunity.

The opening of the centers comes as Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, is finalizing a “rebounder” marketing campaign that will initially concentrate on getting Floridians to become comfortable traveling in the state.

“This includes an in-state effort promoting state pride and travel by Floridians, and out-of-state effort reminding potential travelers about the uniquely transformative power of a Florida vacation,” Young said.

As part of the marketing campaign, which is slated to go before the organization’s Board of Directors next week, Visit Florida, working with the governor’s office, has applied for $8 million from the federal government to help local destination marketing organizations, Young said.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
face masks
COVID-19
Visit Florida

Related Content

A New Addiction Crisis: Treatment Centers Face Financial Collapse

By Jun 15, 2020

Fewer patients in recent months have been showing up for drug and alcohol treatment at REACH Health Services in Baltimore. But Dr. Yngvild Olsen, the medical director there, suspects it's not for good reasons: Some have likely relapsed or delayed drug and alcohol addiction treatment, while others likely fear infection and have stayed home.

COVID-19 May Have Temporarily Lessened Our Carbon Footprint

By Dr. Athena Masson 1 hour ago

“Life, uh, finds a way,” as Dr. Ian Malcolm said in Jurassic Park.

It certainly did between February and April as populations were forced to self isolate indoors, local governments issued “shelter-in-place” orders, and public gatherings were being discouraged, all thanks to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe.

Governments in China, parts of Europe, and most recently in the United States, are preparing to ease quarantine restrictions and allow life to return to normal.

Airlines Say They Will Ramp Up Enforcement Of Face Covering Policies

By 12 hours ago

Major airlines will ratchet up their enforcement of face-covering policies, according to Airlines for America, an industry association.

Prior to each flight, Alaska, American, United, Delta, Southwest, Hawaiian and JetBlue Airways will communicate to passengers their policy on individual face coverings, which must cover a passenger's nose and mouth.

Hillsborough County COVID-19 Cases Hit New Single Day High

By 2 hours ago

The Florida Department of Health reported 77,326 coronavirus positive tests statewide Monday; an increase of 1,758 in 24 hours.