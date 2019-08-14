Florida Supreme Court Rejects Death Row Appeal, Next Execution Scheduled For Aug. 22

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
  • Florida's next execution is scheduled for Aug. 22.
    Florida's next execution is scheduled for Aug. 22.
    Florida Dept. of Corrections
Originally published on August 13, 2019 8:06 pm

The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected appeals by Death Row inmate Gary Ray Bowles, who is scheduled to be executed next week for the 1994 murder of a Jacksonville man who was hit in the head with a concrete block and strangled.

Justices unanimously denied a request by Bowles’ attorneys for a stay of the Aug. 22 execution. The attorneys argued in a brief last month that the Supreme Court should order a hearing about whether Bowles is intellectually disabled and, as a result, should be shielded from execution.

But the Supreme Court said Bowles had failed to make a “timely” intellectual disability claim because he did not raise the issue until 2017.

“Bowles waited until October 19, 2017 to raise an intellectual disability claim for the first time,” the court’s 10-page main opinion said. “Therefore, the record conclusively shows that Bowles’ intellectual disability claim is untimely under our precedent.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant in June for Bowles, who would be the second inmate executed since the Republican governor took office in January. Tampa-area serial killer Bobby Joe Long was put to death by lethal injection on May 23 at Florida State Prison.

Bowles, now 57, was sentenced to death in the November 1994 murder of Walter Hinton, who was found dead in his Jacksonville mobile home. Bowles also is serving life sentences for the 1994 murders of John Roberts in Volusia County and Albert Morris in Nassau County. In addition, Bowles confessed to murdering men in Georgia and Maryland, with evidence suggesting he targeted gay men, according to information released in June by the governor’s office.

Tuesday’s Supreme Court opinion gave a brief description of the grisly murder of Hinton.

“Bowles confessed and pleaded guilty to the 1994 murder of Walter Hinton, who had allowed Bowles to move into his home in exchange for Bowles’ help in moving personal items. Specifically, Bowles dropped a concrete block on Hinton’s head while Hinton was sleeping, then manually strangled a conscious Hinton, and subsequently ‘stuffed toilet paper into Hinton’s throat and placed a rag into his mouth,’ ” the opinion said, partially quoting an earlier court ruling.

In addition to raising the intellectual-disability issue, Bowles’ attorneys also contended that Florida’s death penalty violates the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment. In a document filed last month, they wrote that “capital punishment as administered in Florida, and as applied in this case, is contrary to the evolving standards of decency that mark the progress of a maturing society.”

But the justices turned down the argument, writing that “because the United States Supreme Court has made clear that capital punishment does not constitute cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment of the federal constitution, we cannot invalidate Bowles’ death sentence as cruel and unusual.”

Copyright 2019 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
death row
Supreme Court
execution

Related Content

Justices Reject 10 More Death Penalty Appeals

By The News Service of Florida Feb 4, 2018
Florida Supreme Court
Flickr

The Florida Supreme Court on Friday turned down appeals by 10 longtime Death Row inmates, as it continued rejecting batches of similar cases.

Florida To Execute White Man Convicted In Race-Motivated Murder

By Aug 24, 2017
Florida Department of Corrections

The drug etomidate has never before been used in any U.S. execution, but the state of Florida hopes that won't result in the state's first execution in more than 18 months being halted by the nation's highest court Thursday.

If his final appeals are denied by the U.S. Supreme Court, Mark Asay is to die by lethal injection after 6 p.m. Asay, 53, was convicted by a jury of two 1987 Jacksonville murders that prosecutors said were racially motivated.