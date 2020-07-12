Florida Shatters Record For State, National Coronavirus Cases With 15,300 In 24 Hours

  • FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Originally published on July 12, 2020 12:49 pm

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Sunday, July 12, according to the Florida Department of Health:

269,811 — Positive Tests | 4,242 — Deaths

Florida shattered the record for the number of coronavirus cases reported in a 24-hour period, and also set a national mark for daily cases.

According to the Florida Department of Health's Sunday report, 15,300 more people tested positive for coronavirus, eclipsing the previous high of 11,458 set on July 4.

This brings the statewide total to 269,811, according to the health department.

Of the 142,981 tests conducted on Saturday, 11.25% came back positive.

According to the Associated Press, California held the previous record of daily positive cases with 11,694 on Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

Included in Florida's total is 2,416 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region, topped by Hillsborough County with 790 and a spike of 480 cases in Manatee County in the last 24 hours.

Sunday's total marks the third consecutive day statewide totals surpassed 10,000, and comes two days after the state reported 11,433 new cases -- the second-highest increase in positive tests in a 24-hour period.

There were 45 deaths reported statewide in the last 24 hours, including four in the greater Tampa Bay region.

A total of 18,271 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness, 248 more than Saturday's report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Sunday, July 12:

  • Hillsborough: A 75-year-old woman
  • Polk: Two women, ages 74 and 77
  • Hernando: A 92-year-old man

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Sunday, July 12:

  • Hillsborough: 19,150
  • Pinellas: 10,844
  • Polk: 7,246
  • Manatee: 5,112
  • Pasco: 3,875
  • Sarasota: 3,106
  • Hernando: 818

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • July 12: 15,700 / 45
  • July 11: 10,360 / 95
  • July 10: 11,433/ 93
  • July 9: 8,935 / 120
  • July 8: 9,989 / 42
  • July 7: 7,347 / 63
  • July 6: 6,336 / 47
  • July 5: 10,059 / 29
  • July 4: 11,458 / 18
  • July 3: 9,488/ 67
  • July 2: 10,109 / 67
  • July 1: 6,563 / 45
  • June 30: 6,093 / 58
  • June 28: 8,530 / 29

