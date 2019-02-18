Florida Senate Bill Would Require Baby Changing Tables In Many Buildings

  • If passed, a Florida Senate bill would require baby-changing tables be included in many new or renovated buildings.
    Headlock0225 / Wikimedia Commons
A Senate Democrat filed a proposal Thursday that would lead to a requirement in the Florida Building Code that baby-changing tables be included in many buildings that are newly constructed or undergo “substantial” renovations.

Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, filed the proposal (SB 1082) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

The bill spells out various types of buildings where baby changing tables would be required, including shopping centers or malls larger than 25,000 square feet, retail stores larger than 5,000 square feet and restaurants that seat at least 50 people, unless a baby changing table is located within 300 feet of the restaurant’s entrance.

The requirement also would apply to theaters, sports arenas, convention centers, public libraries, passenger terminals and amusement parks.

2019 Florida Legislature
Baby Changing Stations

