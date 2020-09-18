Florida’s Positive Test Rate For New Coronavirus Cases Stays Under 5% For Week

By Kerry Sheridan Sep 18, 2020
  • The Florida Department of Health publishes a daily dashboard of coronavirus cases and deaths statewide
    SCREENSHOT: Florida Department of Health
Originally published on September 18, 2020

The positive test rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida has stayed under 5% for the past seven days, with a weekly average of 4.28%, according to Department of Health data published on Friday.

The deaths of 140 people due to complications from COVID-19 were recorded since Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll to 13,387. Friday marks the fourth straight day there have been 140 or more coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Fourteen of the deaths occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Thursday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Since Thursday’s report, 3,204 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 677,660.

Friday’s report shows 631 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 84,098 tests returned to the state Thursday, 4.18% of those tested for the first time were positive.

For the seven days ending Friday, the state reported 19,279 new cases, with 3,204 cases being recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region. Florida also added 729 deaths, including 91 in the region.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Friday, September 18th:

  • Hillsborough: 40,349
  • Pinellas: 21,359
  • Polk: 18,915
  • Manatee: 11,087
  • Pasco: 8,729
  • Sarasota: 7,795
  • Hernando: 2,974

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 18: 3,204/140
  • Sept. 17: 3,255/147
  • Sept. 16: 2,355/154
  • Sept. 15: 3,116/146
  • Sept. 14: 1,736/36
  • Sept. 13: 2,423/8
  • Sept. 12: 3,190/98
  • Sept. 11: 3,650/176
  • Sept. 10: 2,583/213
  • Sept. 9: 2,056/202
  • Sept. 8: 1,823/44
  • Sept. 7: 1,838/22
  • Sept. 6: 2,564/38
  • Sept. 5: 3,656/60

