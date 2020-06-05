Florida Reports Highest Single Day Number Of COVID-19 Cases Yet; Hillsborough County Adds 95 Cases

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 1,419 more people tested positive for coronavirus since Wednesday.

It’s the highest number of new cases recorded in a single day in Florida. On April 17, state health officials reported that 1,413 people tested positive.



The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida is now 60,183.

Thursday, the department reported the results of almost 38,000 tests. That’s about 12,000 higher than the average daily number of tests reported over the last two weeks.

Health officials reported 193 new infections in the Tampa Bay region. Ninety-five of them were in Hillsborough County. It’s the second straight day where new infections were 95 or higher in the county.

The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials

There were also 41 coronavirus-related deaths reported since Wednesday, bringing the total deaths to 2,607.

The increased numbers come as Gov. Ron DeSantis moves Florida into the second part of his three-phase plan to reopen the state and revive the economy.

Bars, tattoo shops, and movie theaters can partially reopen Friday in most of the state. Restaurants that have been operating under similar seating guidelines will now be allowed to have people seated in bar areas. Movie theaters and bowling alleys will be able to reopen at 50 percent capacity under the start of phase two.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4:

Hillsborough: 2,479

Pinellas: 1,397

Manatee: 1,134

Polk: 1,100

Sarasota: 652

Pasco: 405

Hernando: 122

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 4: 1,419 / 41

June 3: 1,317 / 36

June 2: 617 / 70

June 1: 667 / 9

May 31: 739 / 4

May 30: 927 / 34

May 29: 1,212 / 49

May 28: 651 / 45

May 27: 379 / 60

May 26: 509 / 7

May 25: 879 / 15

May 24: 740 / 4

May 23: 676 / 4

May 22: 776 / 46

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

