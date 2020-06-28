Florida Reports 8,530 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 141,000

Florida health officials reported more than 8,500 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the fifth straight day the number of new cases surpassed 5,000.



The 8,530 cases are the third highest reported on a single day so far from the Florida Department of Health and reflect an increasingly troubling trend. The positive test results reported Saturday and Friday were the first and second highest, respectively.

The more than 18,000 cases reported this weekend brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Florida to 141,075. The cases reported in the last nine days account for more than 36 percent of all cases reported in Florida since the pandemic began.

The number of positive cases also continues to be high. Sunday’s report shows that 12.3 percent of all reported cases were positive. It’s the third consecutive day the number of cases was above 12 percent. Johns Hopkins University, which also tracks data from Florida says the seven-day average in Florida is slightly higher, at 14 percent.

In the Tampa Bay region, 1,986 cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the weekend total to 4,601. On Sunday, the state reported the second highest number of cases for a single-day in Hillsborough (871), Polk (329), Sarasota (92), Pasco (162) and Hernando (41). On Saturday, every county except Sarasota saw its highest single-day total to date.

The state on Sunday also reported 29 additional deaths, including seven in the Tampa Bay region. The number of people who have died in Florida from COVID-19 complications is now at 3,419.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Sunday, June 27:

Hillsborough: 9,918

Pinellas: 6,020

Manatee: 2,737

Polk: 3,495

Sarasota: 1,401

Pasco: 1,780

Hernando: 346

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 28: 8,530/29

June 27: 9,585/24

June 26: 8,942/39

June 25: 5004/46

June 24: 5,511/43

June 23: 3,286/65

June 22: 2,926/12

June 21: 3,494/17

June 20: 4,049/40

June 19: 3,822/43

June 18: 3,2017/43

June 17: 2,610/25

June 16: 2,783/55

June 15: 1,758/7

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

