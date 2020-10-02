Florida Reports 2,628 New COVID-19 Cases, 131 Deaths

Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 2,628 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 709,144.

The state received 65,474 test results Wednesday and 4.65% of new tests were positive.

There were 457 new positive cases in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Thursday’s report also recorded the deaths of 131 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Wednesday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,619.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 17 deaths were noted since Wednesday’s report, including eight deaths in Hillsborough County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, Oct. 1:

· Hillsborough: 42,380

· Pinellas: 22,266

· Polk: 20,120

· Manatee: 11,619

· Pasco: 9,371

· Sarasota: 8,233

· Hernando: 3,194

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Oct. 1: 2,628/131

· Sept. 30: 1,948/175

· Sept. 29: 3,266/106

· Sept. 28: 738/5

· Sept. 27: 1,882/12

· Sept. 26: 2,795/107

· Sept. 25: 2,847/122

· Sept. 24: 2,541/179

· Sept. 23: 2,590/203

· Sept. 22: 2,470/99

· Sept. 21: 1,685/21

· Sept. 20: 2,521/9

· Sept. 19: 3,573/63

· Sept. 18: 3,204/140

