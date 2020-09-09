Florida Reports 202 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths

  • Florida Department of Health

For the first time in three weeks, the state recorded more than 200 deaths from COVID-19 related complications.

The Florida Department of Health added the deaths of 202 people since Tuesday's report, bringing the total to 12,269. It's the highest single-day toll since Aug. 18.

Thirty-eight deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, the most in one day since Aug. 25. Fifteen were reported in Pinellas County, 11 in Polk County.

The deaths were reported Wednesday, but may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The state added 2,056 new positive tests since Tuesday, bringing the total to 652,148.

There were 378 new cases reported in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of the 44,063 tests returned Tuesday, 5.94% of those tested for the first time were positive. That follows three days where the positivity rate was under 5%.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, September 9:

  • Hillsborough: 38,790
  • Pinellas: 20,588
  • Polk: 18,025
  • Manatee: 10,729
  • Pasco: 8,381
  • Sarasota: 7,486
  • Hernando: 2,787

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • September 9: 2,056 / 202
  • September 8: 1,831 / 44
  • September 7: 1,838 / 22
  • September 6: 2,564 / 38
  • September 5: 3,656 / 61
  • September 4: 3,198 / 103
  • September 3: 3,571 / 149
  • September 2: 2,402 / 130
  • September 1: 7,569* / 190
  • August 31: 1,885 / 68
  • August 30: 2,583 / 14
  • August 29: 3,197 / 150
  • August 28: 3,815 / 88
  • August 27: 3,269 / 139

*About 75,000 tests were turned in from Quest dating back to 4/22, 3,870 were positive

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

