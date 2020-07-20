Florida Reports 12,478 New Coronavirus Cases, 87 Deaths

Originally published on July 20, 2020 9:52 am

The Florida Department of Health reported 12,478 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and 87 new deaths.

That brings the total number of people who have tested positive since the outbreak began to 350,047. There have been 4,982 deaths.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 2,272 new cases on Saturday and 13 new deaths.

Of the 105,681 test results received on Saturday, 11.85% of those tested for the first time were positive.

A total of 9,324 Florida residents were being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, including 1,777 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update  around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Sunday, July 19:

  • Hillsborough: 23,706
  • Pinellas: 13,482
  • Polk: 9,524
  • Manatee: 6,569
  • Pasco: 4,943
  • Sarasota: 4,245
  • Hernando: 1,179

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • July 19: 12,478/87
  • July 18: 10,328/90
  • July 17: 11,466 /128
  • July 16: 13,965 /156
  • July 15: 10,181 /112
  • July 14: 9,194 /132
  • July 13: 12,624 / 35
  • July 12: 15,700 / 45
  • July 11: 10,360 / 95
  • July 10: 11,433/ 93
  • July 9: 8,935 / 120
  • July 8: 9,989 / 42
  • July 7: 7,347 / 63
  • July 6: 6,336 / 47

Total coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have surpassed 140,000, reaching somber new heights as surging cases continue to break records in parts of the country and around the world.