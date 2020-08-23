Florida Passes 600,000 Mark In Positive COVID-19 Cases

August 23, 2020

The number of cases of coronavirus in Florida surpassed 600,000 on Sunday, an increase of 100,000 in just over two weeks.

A total of 2,974 of the 61,686 tests the Florida Department of Health reported Sunday were positive. It was August 5 when the state reported that the number of cases of COVID-19 passed the half million mark.

Only the state of California has passed the milestone of 600,000 cases.

It also came one day after the state saw its rate of daily positive cases fall below 5% for the first time in months. Sunday’s state report showed that 5.52% of those tested for the first time, tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization recommends that states maintain a positivity rate of 5% or less for 14 consecutive days before reopening.

The Department of Health also reported Sunday the deaths of 51 more people, bring the total number of lives lost so far to 10,462. While reported Sunday, those deaths may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to the health department.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state increased the number of cases by 490, and added five more deaths. That included four deaths in Pinellas County, and one in Hillsborough.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Sunday, August 23:

  • Hillsborough: 35,721
  • Pinellas: 19,431
  • Polk: 16,251
  • Manatee: 10,170
  • Pasco: 7,758
  • Sarasota: 7,021
  • Hernando: 2,441

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • August 23: 2,974/51
  • August 22: 4,311/107
  • August 21: 4,684 /118
  • August 20: 4,555 /117
  • August 19: 4,115 /174
  • August 18: 3,838 /219
  • August 17: 2,678 /87
  • August 16: 3,779 /107
  • August 15: 6,352 /204
  • August 14: 6,148 /228
  • August 13: 6,236 /148
  • August 12: 8,109 /212
  • August 11: 5,831/276
  • August 10: 4,155/91

