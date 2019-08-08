Florida Nurse Steals $110K From Holocaust Survivor

A nurse has been accused of stealing hundreds of thousands in life savings from a Holocaust survivor and her husband. 

News outlets report 56-year-old Odalis Lopez was arrested Friday and charged with grand theft and elderly financial exploitation. Lopez was employed as a caretaker since 2011 for Rella and Leonard Herman, who are both in their 90s.

An arrest warrant says Lopez made exorbitant charges on their credit cards, including spending more than $110,000 at Publix grocery stores.

Herman’s grandson Micah also accused Lopez of stealing from the couple’s retirement funds, because the couple unwittingly paid off the cards using money from Rella Herman’s German reparation checks.

It’s unclear whether Lopez has an attorney who could comment.

